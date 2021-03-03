Newly BAFTA-Nominated Bukky Bakray On Being An Unapologetic Black Girl

It's startling to hear someone so early in her career talk so bluntly about where she feels she fits or doesn't fit in the industry as a Black woman. "This is what I mean about not being in love with the industry because it's not really going to love me," she says. "It's not going to love these Black women that I have met who are outstanding. They [the industry] really do pick what they want to pick, and I want to be picked. I don't want to be picked last on the sports team. I want to be captain because I'm not just doing it for me but for people around me."