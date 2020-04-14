The self-care narrative isn't all that caught our attention: Issa's hairstyles also stole the show, with a variety of looks that we're now learning have everything to do with her path of personal discovery and growth. "She's maturing and taking more control of her life and look," says Felicia Leatherwood, Issa Rae's longtime hairstylist, who works with the actress on the show and IRL. "In this new season, you'll see the reflection of every season come into the fold. You see her becoming more independent, and the hair reflects that."