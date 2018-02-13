"As a kid, I grew up speaking to everyone in the neighbourhood; even if you didn't know them, you spoke and climbed trees and played cricket together...there was no sitting inside and watching TV," she remembers. "Talking to people, getting to know them, telling stories, connecting...that's how I grew up. So when I went to the U.K. and saw everyone stayed indoors and was very private, that was new to me. I think my love of connecting with people through acting, I trace that back to my childhood and culture in Guyana."