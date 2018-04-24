The deaths are tearing this small community apart. Twee village fetes turn into interrogation rooms, morning strolls shift into team efforts to find the bodies among the potato crops. But Moll is emboldened by the relative chaos. She comes to depend on the passion between her and Pascal, played out on beaches and cliffs, in the woods and the scrubland. The wide shots of these landscapes, set to creaky violins, are as stunning and terrifying as the relationship growing unruly before our eyes. But when the police name Pascal as a suspect in these serial murders, Moll falls apart. Not only is she confined to police stations or the tiny, functional house she moved into with Pascal, but her nightmares rage. Is Pascal exactly who he says he is? Is she the person she’s been pretending to be, the creature she gets to be with Pascal, or someone in the middle?