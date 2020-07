31 Looks To Jumpstart Your Summer Style

As stores, outdoor restaurants, and workplaces begin to open up around the world — even if, in some places, they really shouldn’t — so, too, do opportunities to get dressed again, in something other than pyjamas and nightgowns , that is. After two months spent indoors wearing nothing more than sweatsuits and fuzzy socks, followed by two more months in boxers and tank tops, changing back into non- quarantine attire is going to take some adjusting to; as I recently discovered, putting together a truly, well-put-together outfit these days isn’t quite as easy as riding a bike. At least not without a dose of inspiration to get you started.