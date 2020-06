When it comes to workhorse colours, white gets the proverbial gold star in summer. At the start of each season, we find ourselves reaching for the crisp shade that keeps us feeling cool and looking fresh (even when we’re full-on sweating through our clothes). And, as dresses are what we'll be living in for the next few sweltering months, we took a look at all of the affordable white frocks on offer at our favourite shops (13 of them, to be exact).