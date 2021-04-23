Crochet Bananas & Paper Flowers: Why Fake Homeware Is Having A Moment

No wonder that we'd rather decorate with pieces where we can embrace the trend, embrace the desire to share our homes online but laugh to ourselves as we do it. As Daisy tells Refinery29: "I think we're all just looking for small pockets of joy and happiness in our homes, possessions, and purchases. The fact these intricately crafted items are fake is like a little in-joke to yourself! They're just fun and full of good vibes, aren't they?"