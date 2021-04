Crochet Bananas & Paper Flowers: Why Fake Homeware Is Having A Moment

Daisy runs A South London Makers Market on Instagram where she works with some of the platform's most exciting small homeware and fashion brands. As part of that work, she identifies "fake" items as a key trend that's been on the rise since 2020 . "We've definitely seen a rise over the last year in small makers creating and consumers buying objects that are deliberately fake! It's really exploded." She likewise attributes this to wanting to decorate without the constant maintenance. "I think this whole concept plays into a couple of trends we've seen really take off at the market, the first of which is the desire to have beautiful things in our home that stay looking beautiful forever! Personally, I want every room to look lovely but I don't necessarily want to put the effort into maintaining endless bowls of fruit, bunches of flowers, and plants ."