My Back Hurts Just Thinking About The Return Of Inflatable Chairs

Even those of us who don’t have the back woes of someone twice their age will, I predict, find fault with these chairs. They are ostensibly being marketed to young adults, but can these things even support the weight of a full-grown woman? Or will my ass just be touching the floor, leaving me in an unflattering, crouched position that makes me feel like I’m peeing in the woods? If I’m wearing shorts or a dress, will the backs of my legs stick unpleasantly to the PVC? I feel like answer is a resounding yes. Also: What if it pops? Will there be a glitter explosion that coats my apartment in millions of small, shiny particles that I will never fully be rid of, causing me to eventually lose my security deposit? Can a security deposit be lost on account of glitter? These are questions I do not want — and should not have! — to entertain as an adult.