My Back Hurts Just Thinking About The Return Of Inflatable Chairs

It’s worth pointing out that the source of all this appears to be one chair in several different colorways that is being sold at not just the aforementioned stores but also Forever 21 and Bed Bath & Beyond . It costs $28.49 at Target, where it is currently sold out, and $39 at Urban Outfitters, where it is not sold out and where it also has two single-star reviews. Meanwhile, at Target, the reviews section is more positive but also a lot weirder , with a bunch of people talking about how the chair “poops.” “The best pooping chair around. It has a pleasant smell to it too,” writes a reviewer named Mary. “I just wanted to say if this chair poops, I think that's an added bonus,” says Amanda. “It pooped the very next day,” says another, suspiciously named “Mery.” I’m guessing this is a joke? But I don’t really know? I don’t want to dwell too much on it, except to point out that this review section exists and that it vexes me.