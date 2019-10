We started detecting the rising popularity of an inanimate aesthetic on (where else?) Instagram, where all kinds of flowers were being resurrected in the form of bundles, arrangements, bouquets, and event decor . Kelsie Hayes, founder of the NYC-based Popup Florist , has fully leaned into the dead trend, most recently creating a bouquet bar for a Jimmy Choo soirée that was essentially a chic graveyard of bleached Ruscus and strawflowers . She even decided to stick to dried florals exclusively for her pop-up shop at Neiman Marcus . According to the Caspia -loving Hayes, it's the low-maintenance, long-lasting nature of this floral category that appeals to her busy clients, allowing for her to source diverse options from all over the world. It's an interesting shift from the traditional purpose of buying flowers as a way of bringing the freshness of outdoors into the home.