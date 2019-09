Check(s), please. It’s the print that carries a different meaning depending on the person. Spent your summers playing chess? Well, here’s your portable, wearable chess board for spontaneous showdowns. Or does the checkerboard evoke triumphant memories of the finish lines you've successfully crossed in life? Whatever the meaning may be, block out a square in your spring wardrobe for anything with the print, because this is the trend to shop come spring and summer.