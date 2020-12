When it comes to gems the hidden ones are often stories, not stones. Welcome to Demystified , where we look beyond the jewelry box, past our closets, and into the depths of our most cherished possessions to reveal their cross-cultural significance.Soil, psychedelics, and now, our closets are just a few of the places one might unearth a mushroom or two (we're talking the fantastical-fungi variety, not your typical pizza topping). From annual culinary festivals in Colorado to truffle-hunting escapades across Italy and Mexico, the highly sought-after mushroom has amassed global clout with growing environmental interest in the abilities of certain types to clean up toxic waste (like petrochemicals, pesticides, and herbicides) in the ground. But that's not all, folks: in addition to being edible and eco-friendly, mushrooms are now proving themselves as stylish to boot. According to Indy Srinath , an LA-based permaculturalist, urban farmer, and educator, it's the mushroom's dreamy, edgy, yet down-to-earth appeal that's fueling fashion's latest fungi frenzy.