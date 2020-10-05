Bella Hadid Is Ringing In Her Birthday With A Magic Mushroom Manicure

With her 24th birthday coming up on October 9, Bella Hadid did as any of us would and decided to kick off her birthday week by treating herself to a fresh manicure courtesy of nail artist Mei Kawajiri. The design is a play on one of Hadid's go-to manicures, the exaggerated French tip, which has come back in a major way ever since she first sported it last year. For the special occasion, however, Kawajiri remixed the classic by adding some nail art of psychedelic flowers and magic mushrooms in neon and fluorescent shades.
Kawajiri wished Hadid an early happy birthday on Instagram and posted some close-up photos of the bespoke manicure, featuring her freehand nail art (which we'll be saving and taking straight to our next salon appointment).
Advertisement
The exaggerated white tip, sometimes called a "deep French," makes for a great canvas to experiment with nail art. Rita de Alencar Pinto, the owner and founder of NYC's Vanity Projects nail salon, previously explained to Refinery29 that the deep French is actually a nod to the disco era, when it first became popular. Of course, Kawajiri's additions of green-spotted mushrooms and neon-bright flowers give the manicure a hippie 1970s vibe.
Also, from a little sneak peek Hadid shared to her Instagram Story, it looks as though Kawajiri actually used glow-in-the-dark nail polish – with the lime-green paint radiating under the drying light — to add a whole new layer of creativity to the birthday manicure.
Of all the nail art trends this season, this look may be the most fun. If you're looking for a festive manicure for your own October birthday or even Halloween, this is the vibe to channel. Seriously, who knew glow-in-the-dark nail art could be so chic?