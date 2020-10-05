Bella Hadid Is Ringing In Her Birthday With A Magic Mushroom Manicure

The exaggerated white tip, sometimes called a "deep French," makes for a great canvas to experiment with nail art. Rita de Alencar Pinto, the owner and founder of NYC's Vanity Projects nail salon, previously explained to Refinery29 that the deep French is actually a nod to the disco era, when it first became popular. Of course, Kawajiri's additions of green-spotted mushrooms and neon-bright flowers give the manicure a hippie 1970s vibe.