Bella Hadid Is Ringing In Her Birthday With A Magic Mushroom Manicure

With her 24th birthday coming up on October 9, Bella Hadid did as any of us would and decided to kick off her birthday week by treating herself to a fresh manicure courtesy of nail artist Mei Kawajiri . The design is a play on one of Hadid's go-to manicures, the exaggerated French tip , which has come back in a major way ever since she first sported it last year. For the special occasion, however, Kawajiri remixed the classic by adding some nail art of psychedelic flowers and magic mushrooms in neon and fluorescent shades.