7 Halloween Nail-Art Looks That Prove Orange & Black Can Be Chic

We're not trying to rush the calendar, but we simply want to remind you that everyone's favorite fall holiday — Halloween — will be here in less than six weeks. If you can't bring yourself to step into your local Spirit Halloween just yet (and yes, it's open already), you can subtly ease into the season by adding shades of orange and black to your fingernails.
For some ideas on the least-cheesy way to do that, we've amassed a few budding Halloween nail-art looks that will be big this season. From glossy black with dripping accents to minimalist pumpkin-orange French tips, scroll through to find your chic Halloween-ish manicure — the kind you'll want to wear now and for the entirety of October.