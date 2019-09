Not only is the straight line visually appealing, according to Torello, it's also easy to DIY . "With a traditional French tip, you have to curve the line to follow the tip of the nail," she explains. "But you don't have to work that curve with the straight French." To recreate the look at home, you can use a piece of tape to really ensure your lines are sharp. Even better? The ice-blue polish she used ( OPI's Dreams Need Clara-fication) is only $10.50, and you can find a bottle at the drugstore. However, you'll have to venture elsewhere (and throw out a little more cash) on a plaid blazer with studded sleeves, which we now want to track down ASAP.