The French manicure has made a major comeback this fall. In the last month, we've spied white curved tips on the fingernails of celebrities like Bella Hadid and Beyoncé. The traditional French also won it-girl appeal at New York Fashion Week. As a result, it looked like crisp-white tips were the official manicure of the season, but then Kate Hudson appeared to prove that glacial blue is so much fresher.
For the Micheal Kors runway presentation, Hudson was the picture of seasonal fashion, sitting front row in an oversized plaid suit from the designer's label. According to Hudson's manicurist, Alicia Torello, plaid and baby blue is the fall combo we've all been sleeping on.
"Kate is always down to do fun [nail] art, if it works with what she's wearing," Torello tells us. "Because the French manicure look is so trendy right now, she was really down to do that. With the help of her stylist, Sophie, we chose some colors and found that bright blue looked so good with her plaid."
The classic French was definitely the jumping-off point, but the modern tweaks — like the blue polish, straight-across line, and sleek almond shape — take the look to the next level. "I loved some of the modifications on the French manicure we saw at Fashion Week," says Torello. "I suggested a straight-lined French, instead of the classic curve, to switch it up a bit."
Not only is the straight line visually appealing, according to Torello, it's also easy to DIY. "With a traditional French tip, you have to curve the line to follow the tip of the nail," she explains. "But you don't have to work that curve with the straight French." To recreate the look at home, you can use a piece of tape to really ensure your lines are sharp. Even better? The ice-blue polish she used (OPI's Dreams Need Clara-fication) is only $10.50, and you can find a bottle at the drugstore. However, you'll have to venture elsewhere (and throw out a little more cash) on a plaid blazer with studded sleeves, which we now want to track down ASAP.
