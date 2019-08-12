We didn't expect anything short of lavish from Kylie Jenner for her 22nd birthday celebration. After dropping a money-themed Kylie Cosmetics collection, the beauty mogul boarded a $1.2 million-a-week yacht in Italy where she partied with friends and family in a floor-length wedding gown.
Noticeably missing from her glamorous birthday bash? An over-the-top manicure. Jenner, who has recently been partial to neon-yellow polish, tie-dye prints, and butterfly decals, took a more muted approach for her birthday mani. Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong painted Jenner's long, square-shaped nails a milky shade of light blue that matched the Positano skies where the mogul was vacationing. (It's also be the perfect shade for a bride, which only added to the wedding rumors swirling this weekend.)
We've rounded up our favorite polishes to copy the look, ahead.
Paintbox Nail Lacquer in Like Wonder
This opaque shade looks pearly white from afar, but get up close and you'll see that it's a gorgeous, foggy blue.
Sundays Nail Polish In L.03
Two coats of this calming periwinkle is the perfect antidote to the Sunday Scaries.
Essie Nail Polish, Find Me An Oasis
Find Me An Oasis is a fitting name for a color we'd 100% wear on a yacht — or anything remotely close to water.
Kiko Milano Quick Dry Nail Polish, Pastel Light Blue
Running late for rooftop happy hour? This pastel lacquer dries down in seconds so you don't have to worry about a single smudge.
