7 Light-Blue Nail Polishes That Are A Deep Breath In A Bottle

With so much uncertainty in the world right now, doing something as simple and ritualistic as an at-home manicure can work wonders for your mental health. Lately, there's one shade we've been gravitating toward especially: a calming pastel blue.
Whether you play with a 2.0 take on a traditional French tip or opt for a solid cream finish, pale blue can feel like a deep, restorative breath of fresh air. In fact, experts say that blue paint can create a serene feeling at home — and the same goes for your nails.
Whether you play with a 2.0 take on a traditional French tip or opt for a solid cream finish, pale blue can feel like a deep, restorative breath of fresh air. In fact, experts say that blue paint can create a serene feeling at home — and the same goes for your nails.
From a bottle with a nail salon-stamp of approval to under-the-radar brands you're about to see all over Instagram, we've rounded up seven of our favourite polishes to get the look, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.