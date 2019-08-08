We've come a long way from the super-square French tip nails of childhood manicures past — but the style, which paved the way for our fancy ombré tips, negative-space patterns, and neon iterations, isn't a total blast from the past. At least, not according to Beyoncé, who is making the French manicure cool again one Instagram at a time.
The singer blessed our feeds in the wee hours of the morning earlier today, posting a new trifecta of photos that show her posing alongside purple hydrangeas, wearing a purple gingham outfit, purple sunglasses, and purple lipstick. Noticeably missing was a matching manicure; instead, Bey wore French-tip nails with a satin finish.
The look is a far cry from the other nail designs — vibrant jelly-bean hues, star-shaped art, and fish decals — that dominated this summer. This also isn't Bey's first time quietly ushering French tips back into fashion via Instagram: Last week, she showed off her white-tipped nails in a close-up shot, and again while rocking an all black-and-yellow outfit. Queen Bey flaunting the same mani three times in the same week is clear confirmation that the French manicure is worth considering before you head to the nail salon this weekend.
Advertisement