We're not trying to rush the calendar, but we just want to remind you that one of everyone's favourite days will be here in less than two weeks. If you can't bring yourself to start costume planning just yet, you can subtly ease into the season by adding shades of orange and black to your fingernails.
For some suggestions on how to do that — in the least cheesy way possible — we've amassed a few Halloween nail-art looks that will be big this season. From glossy black with dripping accents to minimalist pumpkin-orange French tips, scroll through to find your chic Halloween-ish manicure — the kind you'll want to wear now and well into November.