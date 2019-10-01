Sally Hansen Just Dropped $4 Glow-In-The-Dark Polishes For Halloween

If literally standing around waiting for paint to dry isn't your idea of fun, then you probably already know and love Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri nail polish. Now, the lineup of bright glass bottles you reach for every time you hit the drugstore is getting some fresh new additions, with four new shades you'll want to snag before Halloween — because what better time is there to have fingertips that glow in the dark?
For just $4 and change, you can grab a brand-new bottle from Sally Hansen's limited-edition glow-in-the-dark nail polish line. Swipe on your shade of choice — bright pink, lemon lime, blazing orange, or teal — and give it a minute before you flick off the lights to revel in your glossy glow-stick manicure. See and shop all four polishes ahead, and consider one step of Halloween prep done.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.