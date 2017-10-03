Inside The Comeback Of Fiorucci

But perhaps no one could put the experience of visiting the Fiorucci store in 1979 so perfectly quite like Canadian novelist and author Douglas Coupland: "Fiorucci was one of the last institutions that made you want to become an adult as quickly as possible, but only after setting fire to the small town that spawned you, and after you’d watched it burn in the rearview mirror." It's safe to say there are some fashion brands built for the masses, and others, well, weren't made for townies.