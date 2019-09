Inside The Comeback Of Fiorucci

Something special happens when you stumble upon a fashion brand that, through every hem and button, just gets you. Unfortunately, these days it seems the industry only allows for a few cult favorites to stick around for a certain number of seasons. Thus, the icons come and go, their key contributions to our closets being passed on from one vintage boutique to the next. But when they come back, as in the case of the nonpareil Fiorucci , their return feels just as big as their entrance.