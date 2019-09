Inside The Comeback Of Fiorucci

Beginning with a coffee table book that illustrates (and recaps) its wild, 50-year legacy, the iconic brand that was introduced to us by way of its New York store on East 59th Street is poised for a successful relaunch. We stake that claim, of course, amid an ongoing obsession with fashion nostalgia, from its heyday in the '70s and '80s to its fall into administration just shy of the '90s. With a foreword by Sofia Coppola that sets up 192 pages of pure fashion fun, the archival photographs, posters and graphics sum up just how influential Fiorucci was. Of Coppola's memories of the brand, she concedes: “My life has never been the same again."