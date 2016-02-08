Instagram just made it easier to juggle your public account and your secret, private one.
In its latest update, you can now add up to five accounts and swiftly switch between them, without needing to log out and log back in again. This is incredibly useful if you have a personal and a professional Instagram account, or if you manage multiple accounts as part of your job. The update is rolling out to iOS and Android users this week.
To add an account, tap the settings icon in the upper right of your profile page, then tap Add Account. Enter the username and password, and then you're logged into both simultaneously. When you want to switch between accounts, head to your profile, tap your username, and select the name of the account you want to switch to.
You'll get push notifications for any app you're logged into, so it may be a good idea to pare down what Instagram actions ping your screen. Unless, you know, you want your phone screen to look like this.
