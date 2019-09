Joe Keery Is Haunting David Harbour

"There’s a certain aspect of Steve Harrington that I love so much; he’s so damn eager to help out and there’s even a little moment where we’re at the thing and he says 'the Germans' and Dustin’s like, 'the Nazis?' and he’s like, 'oh yeah, the Nazis, yeah.' Like, I think Steve is kinda dumb?" Harbour told Mashable , slighting negging Harrington. (Listen, we've all done it.) "I love the fact that he’s so great but kinda dumb, and I would love to play scenes with him where Hopper is just completely ripping him apart and then he walks away and Steve just calls him a dipshit under his breath or something."