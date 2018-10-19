How To Be The Most Badass Women On TV This Halloween

Everywhere you look on television, there's a badass woman saving the day. Just think about the last season of Game Of Thrones. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was literally killing ice zombies with a dragon, while the Stark sisters dealt with traitors all over Westeros. So, there's no better time to celebrate the very feminist television landscape than this Halloween. Why? Because you can be your favorite kick-butt character for the evening.
To help you narrow down your choices down to some doable options, we picked out all the best badass female characters you could actually dress up as this October 31. And, since Halloween is absolutely no fun without your friends, we tossed in quite a few group costume ideas to spread the fun. Keep reading to find your perfect Halloween costume for 2017. This is going to be fierce.