The 2017 TV Moments We're Still Mad About

Look, I don't like to hold grudges, but some things are unforgivable, especially when it comes to television, which isn't real and technically doesn't matter. Television shows are suppose to provide respite from the rest of the world, so when they betray us, it feels particularly cutting. How could you? You had one job, sir television show. You were to entertain me and keep me distracted from the very stupid real world.
This year saw a lot of great television. Big Little Lies took over your Sunday brunch conversations. The Deuce reminded you that New York City used to look very different. Riverdale took us all back to high school — and good-but-bad television, which is under-appreciated in the golden age of television — and This Is Us kept us emotional and teary. (Because, in a year like this, sometimes you just need to cry at the television, not at the news!)
That said, for every golden moment of TV, there have been slights. Some shows were audacious enough to kill off our favorite characters. Others felt the need to cover "Milkshake" by Kelis. And some shows were just letdowns. And you know what? We're not mad at them. We're just disappointed.
Ahead, the television moments from 2017 that still make us incensed.
Read These Stories Next: