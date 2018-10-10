Is Snapchat Coming For Netflix? Snap Original Takes On TV

Snapchat has teamed up with some serious storytellers and producers to create original shows, with episodes set to be released every day. The shows include collaborations from Friday Night Lights writer Carter Harris and Keeping Up With The Kardashians creator Bunim/Murray.
Among the shows airing today include Class of Lies, a mystery thriller from one of the minds behind Riverdale; Endless Summer, a docu-series about rising stars in Laguna Beach; and Co-ed a story about two freshman roommates trying their best to face whatever college throws at them.
On October 22, additional shows will launch — including The Dead Girls Detective Agency. The show, which is based on the young adult novel with the same name written by Suzy Cox, is a dark supernatural soap comedy that chronicles the story of a young woman trying to solve her own murder in to avoid an eternity in purgatory.
Snap Originals also feature Show Portals, a feature that lets users swipe up to step inside of a scene from a show and experience it. The portals also offers different lenses, filters, and other tools for engaging with shows as well as with friends.
Snap Originals are now available to watch on the Snapchat Discover page.
