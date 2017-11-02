On the fallacies of perfection and “having it all”:

“So, I was not perfect every single day. There were definitely days when I was not 100%, s0 if the measure was 'Is Jane Swift 100% today?' then the criticisms [of me] might have been valid. But what isn't valid is nobody ever applied that to guys for that or other reasons. There are a lot of guys who show up hung over for work, or who take times off to golf, or who frankly, here's a better one, guys who openly leave [work] for family events and actually get credit for it because they're not giving 100% that day to their job. And our perception of that and how we evaluate that is totally different.