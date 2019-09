No Really, You Don't Have To Invite My Kid To Your Wedding

Yes, in some cases, kids can be great additions to a wedding, and if you want to have a kid-friendly event, then by all means, include them. But arguing that your kid should be the star of someone else’s wedding albums, or the center of their dance floor (Stoler’s points four through six), is just helicopter parenting in formalwear. As this anonymous mom told us last month, "We all need a break from each other sometimes." Just as it’s beneficial for kids to see their mothers working outside of the home , it’s good for them to understand that their parents enjoy adults-only fun sometimes. It shows children that everything in this world is not for them and acknowledges that, in some situations, they can be downright disruptive. And don’t forget: The couple getting married might not want to have kids there — and that is 100% up to them.