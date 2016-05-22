

I started my own dog walking company right before I got pregnant, and then quit waiting tables when I was six months pregnant because both jobs were too physically straining for me. I hired dog walkers to work for me so I could take a break from that and just do the management.



The day I got back from the hospital, I was back on the computer emailing and scheduling — even though I was healing from an unexpected C-section delivery and mostly by myself with the newborn baby. I was able to stay home with my daughter for 16 months, doing all the admin work for my business, but not any of the physical walking. Meanwhile, my husband was opening a new restaurant and working insane hours — it felt like we never saw each other.



Even so, I felt very lucky that I could work from home and only a few hours a day. I used her nap time as my work time and was on my phone a lot. It did get to that point, though, where I felt like I couldn't be home with her all day anymore. It wasn't good for either of us. I decided to get her in daycare so she could have some social interaction with other children and I could get back to focusing on my business and walking more dogs myself (to earn more money, and for the physical activity and time outside).



I now have a schedule that allows to me to take breaks during the day; my workday starts at 10 a.m. and ends around 3 or 4 p.m., shortly before I get Laila from school. The breaks between walking dogs and handling paperwork allow me to deal with housework during this time, as well, and since I am out and about driving around, I run errands and do all the grocery shopping. I'm basically always running from one thing to the next. It's exhausting, and as much as I love the flexibility, I sometimes miss my night-owl restaurant life.