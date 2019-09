She makes it seem so effortless, pivoting from mom doing mom things to a journalist who sat down with both Hillary Clinton and Jake Gyllenhaal within the space of a week. And Guthrie, in person, is warmth and breeziness personified — you never glimpse the sweat and work that goes into making everything look so easy. You don't see the "fire" in her to succeed, which landed her in front of the nation's top morning show, and had her put off having kids until she was in her 40s. That she's doing both now, at 45, feels to her like fortuitous timing.