And then she adds more to the pile. A few weeks ago Guthrie released a kids’ book, Princesses Wear Pants, extolling girls (and boys) to pay as much attention to the inside as the outside, which has resulted in numerous promotional shoots and appearances that have eaten into her family time. Just how does she fit all this into her day-to-day? Okay, yes, a car delivers her to and from work, but the rest of the considerable effort comes from Guthrie herself.