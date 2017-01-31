That burst of energy only made me more hooked on performing. I wanted to try everything and would not let my heart disease get in the way. I tried to live like a normal, active kid, but perhaps with a little more oomph, because I didn’t know what my timeline really looked like. (No one does, if you think about it.) I always sensed my life might be short, so I ought to live while I can to the fullest. I still respected and listened to the doctors — but I didn’t want to sideline myself. Because I was constantly undergoing or healing from procedures, I knew my body probably better than most people do. I could push myself just to the limit; my body always tells me when enough is enough. As a pre-teen, my disease meant I missed a lot of school. Though explaining this to teachers and peers was frustrating and awkward, I think it made me appreciate life more. I knew I wanted to go to college, partly because for years I didn’t think (nor did my parents and some doctors) that I would be alive to make it. That’s not necessarily why I entered the arts, but it has something to do with why I pursued it so passionately — and still do to this day. What did I have to lose if I gave it a try? Once I was in college, I spoke to parents struggling with their child’s conditions. I helped them see what their children are going through and what a possible future could hold for them. I told them that singing and dancing were my passion, and as I breezed past one life-expectancy date and then the next, I kept my sights on the stage. I was able to attend a performing arts middle and high school where I danced two hours a day — and my heart kept up. But I also missed half a year of school to have a pacemaker put in. Navigating these things as a teenager was frustrating, and I’ll be honest about that, but in my long recovery at home, I had the time to realize my greatest love was singing.