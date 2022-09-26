With so many -cores trending, it can feel like we’re all in our own little fashion flocks with little in common. After all, there’s not a lot of shared ground between Coastal Grandmother and Barbiecore. But one item shows remarkable versatility and has been popping up everywhere: the pleated skirt. The preppy piece is back in a major way, thanks to designers like Miu Miu and Peter Do showcasing them on the catwalk this past spring. Since then, plenty of brands have jumped on the bandwagon with skirts that range from demure to daring. They pair perfectly with so many trends of the moment, like golf and tenniscore. You can also style them to be oh-so-Y2K, whether that means Cher Horowitz or Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail. TikTok fashion creators helped surge the trend by sharing their favorite styles, like the viral skirt from Chopova Lowena. Now, fashion enthusiasts are embracing the timeless design and tapping into the full academia look, with the skirt as the essential piece. It’s also the perfect piece to take from summer to fall and pair with cardigan sweaters and knee-high boots.
Whether you’re already fully into the trend or just getting ready to head back to school (so to speak) and this is your first time perusing, we've rounded up the best pleated skirts. There are faux leather variations, cotton knit options, and even shiny satin items along with minis, midis, maxis, eye-catching handkerchief hems, high-low options, and even ones with side cutouts. It's your turn to find the perfect option for you.
