26 Women’s Polo Shirts That Don’t Look Stuffy

You’ve might’ve recently seen Rihanna and Hailey Bieber each rocking the same nearly sold-out $990 striped Loewe polo shirt. The style icons have proven that basic pieces don’t equate to a basic outfit. Styles like polo shirts are a staple in many people’s wardrobes, and no, you don’t need to spend a grand on one to look stylish
There are so many women’s polo shirts out there at achievable price points and in a variety of styles, many of which can be worn cross-seasonally. Do you want a modern button-free polo? A retro long-sleeve one? Or an oversized polo sweater? Do you want to look like a preppy scholar or a coastal grandmother orrr a street style icon? Take your pick!
Whether you’re heading to the office, browsing a bookstore, playing a game of tennis, hopping on a yacht, or simply strutting the streets like Rihanna, we’ve compiled the best women’s polo shirts for it all.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.