Too Much Serotonin Is A Bad Thing, Actually

There are multiple things that can cause you to experience serotonin syndrome, but Dr. Grimes tells Refinery29 that it often has to do with our medications. “The most common thing that we see is young people who are on an SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) such as Lexapro, Zoloft, Prozac, etc., and they’re on an ADHD medicine stimulant, both of which can raise serotonin, and on top of that they add something else in, whether that’s a drink with a bunch of ginseng or cocaine or LSD or maybe just a migraine medicine,” says Dr. Grimes. Basically, it’s serotonin syndrome is likely to happen when we’re mixing multiple substances that affect our serotonin levels together. Besides SSRIs and other medications, Dr. Grimes says that cough syrup or anything with dextromethorphan , which is often used in cold medicines, can also cause an influx of serotonin. Most symptoms of serotonin syndrome occur within one to six hours of consumption.