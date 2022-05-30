I Was A Cam Girl In The Pandemic & Now I Have Higher Standards With Men

I feel like I’m part of a club that only its members understand. The industry has its downsides but that doesn't take away from the profoundly positive effect it has also had on many lives. This is exactly why I recently went to a sex party on a boat. I knew I wasn’t going to have sex or drink (bar one glass of wine) but I decided to go because I knew I’d be around similarly open-minded people and most likely other off-duty sex workers, too.