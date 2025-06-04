The one you’re most proud of? "I'm proud of my ability to say yes to random things and trust my gut. One of my favorite experiences was designing a website for a restaurant in Ottawa when I was still working at Shopify. I met up with the artist who designed everything at the restaurant and he said, 'I'm going to the Yukon to teach kids how to build Shopify stores. Do you want to come?' So I went to this town of 400 people in the middle of nowhere and taught these kids how to build Shopify stores. They have so little business in their town, so if they can learn to build something online, that would benefit everybody so much. So, exposing them to the possibility of that was incredible."