What’s something people ask you for advice about often? “I was asked recently: ‘How do you deal with working with people who are different from you?’ The biggest thing I've learned is that no one at any age knows 100% what they're doing. The older I’ve gotten, I’ve learned that most people have no idea what's going on. I found it to be annoying at first, but now it’s very comforting. I can have the most valuable insight in a space and I can contribute in a way that's impactful because we're all sort of figuring it out. Why am I assuming that I'm less qualified, less smart, less engaging just because I have specific attributes that society has deemed less than? The only person who has to believe in me is me, and that’s where the root of all my confidence and my ability to show up as my most authentic self in rooms where I don't feel the most included comes from.”