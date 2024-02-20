When Artificial Intelligence Makes Black Music, Who Really Wins?

Contrary to popular belief, AI music is as much a concern for artists as it is for consumers intrigued by the computer-generated offerings — especially those who still crave real music made by real people, as an AI takeover could threaten the existence of authentic music as we know it. What will we do if an AI program fails to capture the raw, gritty vocals our favorite soul singers have blessed us with or the catchy rap adlibs that propel a hit song to success? The core elements of musicianship can’t afford to be lost to soulless, AI-generated concepts. We, Black people, cannot afford to lose the essence of what has made our music exceptional for generations. “If you look at the industry right now, imitation is becoming the real thing,” Johnson says. “Unfortunately, that is why AI has been able to exist. As we keep making things easier [with AI], [music] keeps getting thinner and thinner. And so now we can't be surprised that we have AI creating music, creating full-blown artists, because this is what we've allowed. This is what we've facilitated. This is what we've stamped. So this is what wins.”