When Artificial Intelligence Makes Black Music, Who Really Wins?

Years ago, AI seemed like a far-out concept that could hardly dominate any industry, let alone the music landscape, but times have quickly changed. According to new research from music distribution company Ditto Music (per Mixmag ), 59.5% of artists already use AI to create music, while another 47% are willing to use the tech for future songwriting. Per a survey of 1,200 of its users, the company's findings also revealed that over half would consider using AI in several other aspects of music-making, including production, mixing, mastering, and creating album artwork. Despite the open-minded perspective of AI being a futuristic approach to music innovation, some people still view the rapidly growing AI frontier as an imminent danger to the music industry, and rightfully so, as dozens of articles about its harm pop up when you google it. But the reality is AI is here and has been since 1956 when university professor Lejaren Hiller created the “first substantial piece of music composed on a computer” —and by a computer— per his New York Times obituary. His creation marked a foundational moment in AI development. And now, nearly 70 years later, producer Taylor says he’s witnessed the music industry finally “get a grasp” of AI, with other producers using it via production software. But while the functions of AI are fine-tuned, there are still plenty of questions about its legal aspects and ethics penetrating the music world. How will ownership standards be set? Will AI royalties exist? Are artists and labels able to copyright voices to protect against infringement? Can Black artists financially benefit when AI copies their pioneered genres and music styles? A fully established infrastructure for such queries has yet to exist. Although some artists have taken matters into their own hands to stay ahead of the AI curve.