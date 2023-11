The Best Nintendo Gifts For Your 8-Bit-Obsessed Love Ones

Which one is right for your gamer? We recommend the Nintendo Switch for the standard, full-fledged experience: Play all Nintendo Switch games on TV mode, tabletop, or handheld with the included Joy-Con controllers. Score the OLED model for a more luxury experience — it features the same mechanics as the Switch but includes enhanced graphics, larger screen size, and higher memory capacity. Or, if they're just starting out or not as intense of a gamer, go for the more affordable Lite model that only works on handheld, does not include Joy-Cons, and supports most, but not all Switch games. For more detailed comparisons check out Nintendo's guide here