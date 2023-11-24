The Best Nintendo Gifts For Your 8-Bit-Obsessed Love Ones

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Whether they adore cozy, carefree gameplays or secretly love the rush of a rage quit, there's a good chance the gamer in your life has a favorite Nintendo franchise. Let's face it, the Japanese multinational video game company's collection of original cult-favorite characters — Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, etc. — rivals the size of Bowser's castle. So if you're not sure what your 8-bit-obsessed loved one wants for the holidays this year, you can't go wrong with a nifty Nintendo gift.
From Animal Crossing plushies to Pokémon neon signs, retro GameBoys to the latest Switch models, the following finds are some of the best Nintendo gifts the internet has to offer. You can introduce them to the thrilling Mario multiverse of madness with a new console, or fuel their obsession with some worthwhile accessories. Or, of course, score them some adorable merch that they never knew they needed. Scroll on for the 14 best Nintendo gifts fit for your favorite gamer.
Best Nintendo Console Gifts
Nintendo released its first-ever console, the Nintendo Entertainment System, all the way back in 1983. As much as we admire the classics, fast forward 40 years and we're blessed with the versatile, hi-tech console known as the Nintendo Switch. Which, is currently available in three models: the Switch, OLED Switch, and OLED Switch Lite.
Which one is right for your gamer? We recommend the Nintendo Switch for the standard, full-fledged experience: Play all Nintendo Switch games on TV mode, tabletop, or handheld with the included Joy-Con controllers. Score the OLED model for a more luxury experience — it features the same mechanics as the Switch but includes enhanced graphics, larger screen size, and higher memory capacity. Or, if they're just starting out or not as intense of a gamer, go for the more affordable Lite model that only works on handheld, does not include Joy-Cons, and supports most, but not all Switch games. For more detailed comparisons check out Nintendo's guide here.
Oh, and for the ultimate blast of '90s nostalgia, we found a GameBoy color that is available at Amazon and, according to Amazon reviews, fully functional.
Best Nintendo Switch Accessory Gifts
Onto the not-so-necessary (but absolutely necessary) accessories. The Nintendo Switch easily holds its own as it comes in the box, but a few fun enhancements never hurt nobody. We're talking unique Piranha Plant charging stations, retro TV display docks, cutesy protective cases, and handy accessory kits.
Best Nintendo Merch
For those of you completely in the dark about video games, look to Nintendo merch. From Super Mario Bros fridge magnets to Mew neon signs, Animal Crossing plushies, and biblically accurate Mario stars, Nintendo's merch cup runneth over. All you need to know is your recipient's favorite game and the world is your oyster.
