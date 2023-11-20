15 Of The Best Gaming Gifts For All Budgets

Refinery29 staffers may have received products included in this story for editorial consideration but all shopping picks are independently selected and curated by our editors. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
The holidays can be stressful, especially if you’re someone who exchanges gifts during this time. What do you get the hard-to-shop-for person in your life? Have you found the best deal on that splurge-worthy item? What do you put on your own wishlist? Well, if you or someone you know is a gamer, we’ve got you covered — just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This season, it’s all about upgrading and personalizing our gaming spaces, whether that’s with a brand-new console, gear that will elevate your gameplay, fun custom skins, or high-tech equipment that'll transform your streaming experience. Read on to discover what gaming products we’ll be shopping for this holiday season.
Try A New Console
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect time to try a new gaming system or upgrade your existing setup. This season, we have our eyes on the ultra-sleek Xbox Series S. At $340, the latest iteration of this compact model not only comes in black for the first time, but it also has extra storage (a monster 1TB to be exact) and is said to be Microsoft’s smallest console ever — all the better to play a range of games using Xbox Game Pass without having to switch out discs.
The Xbox Series X has also caught our eye. For just $160 more, you can grab what Microsoft calls “the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever.” It requires slightly more shelf space than the Series S, but the added features make it well worth it: The console boasts True 4K gaming, up to 120 FPS, 8K HDR, faster load times, and Xbox Velocity Architecture (the innovative tech that powers the whole device). Every time you turn it on, you’ll discover something new to love.
Level Up Your Streaming Setup
Every gamer has their own specific needs and preferences when it comes to curating their setup. One thing that’s certain? There’s always a little room for improvement — regardless of your budget. Start with earbuds, such as the high-tech Sony Inzone Buds, which are designed specifically for gaming, or the more budget-friendly Linsoul 7Hz Salnotes Zero, which delivers dynamic sound for under $30.
A new microphone is also an easy way to elevate your gaming experience. This season, we have three (each at a different price point) on our radar. Audio-Technica is an under-$100 option designed for at-home use. In the over-$100 range, Steelseries’ Alias mic is made specifically for gaming and allows you to keep track of your audio levels with convenient and easy-to-understand LED signals. And if you have a bit more room in your budget, check out the Shure MV7, which provides crystal-clear, podcast-worthy audio for $249.
If you’re a streamer — or want to be one — no setup is complete without a good camera and pro lighting. Logitech has great options for budgets of all kinds. There's the C920s Pro HD Webcam, which offers a crisp, high-definition picture; the StreamCam, which streams and records in 1080p at 60 fps; the Litra Glow, a more discreet LED-streaming light that seamlessly fits onto your laptop or desktop; and the Litra Beam LX, a dual-sided desk lamp that emits a natural glow on one side and atmospheric RGB lighting on the other.
Customize Your Gaming Peripherals
The best gifts have a personal touch. What better way to put extra care into a gift than with a beautiful, one-of-a-kind product? There are a number of Twitch streamers, online creators, and small businesses that create custom keyboards, console skins, headphone ornaments, and more. A few on our radar include XinXinWong, StickieTech, and ApiaryKeyboards.
Gaming Gifts That Are Worth It
Is there a particular gaming-related product that has taken over your feed, but you haven’t been able to decide if it’s just a passing trend of something you really need? ‘Tis the season to try just about anything out — especially if you can find it on sale. The products taking up free space in our minds? The Logitech Pro Racing Wheel (which is compatible with PCs, PlayStations, and Xboxes), the Elgato Stream Deck (to control all your gear from one device), the Elgato Game Capture HD60 X (to make streaming gameplay a breeze), and the Xbox Game Pass (a subscription service that lets you access hundreds of games) — and that’s just scratching the surface.
Interested in a closer look at some of these products? See them put to the test during Most Wanted’s live shopping stream on Refinery29’s Twitch channel at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on November 21.
