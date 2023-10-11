These Prime Day Headphones Deals Are Totally Worth It

Are you looking for an aesthetically pleasing pair of headphones for Prime Big Deal Days that are also good good on the audio front? The ones that hit on all our marks — from looks and comfort to sound quality and noise cancellation? It can be rare to find a pair that checks all the boxes without being pricey. But you can nab the oh-so-worth-it luxury buy on supersale right now for the long-awaited Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Whether it's your first time investing in some pro-level over-ear headphones or you've already got a collection going, you can shop top brands like Sony, Apple, Beats, and more for up to 60% off. Keep on scrolling to add your favorite from our recommendations to cart while the deals last.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars — 52,512 reviews
These Sony headphones are it if you've been looking for something with top-tier noise-canceling features, crystal-clear audio, premium microphones for meetings or calls, and excellent ratings.
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars — 1,054 reviews
Featuring premium noise cancellation (up to 30 decibels), long battery life, and an ultra-soft fit, these Status overhead headphones are somehow under $100 — even when they're not on sale.
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars — 6,203 reviews
Wanting the very best deal? It truly doesn't get better than these Sennheiser headphones — with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, quick charging, and more — for 60% off (or under $80).
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars — 1,840 reviews
Featuring top-shelf noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, super-quick charging, and high-performance clear sound, these Bowers & Wilkins headphones are more than trendy.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 1,766 reviews
You can never go wrong with Sony headphones. The WH-CH720N wireless ones offer noise cancellation, a 50-hour battery life, and a lightweight design.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 33,886 reviews
The Bose 70 wireless headphones are for those looking for crystal-clear audio, deep bass, and noise cancellation. Plus, it features a comfortable stainless steel design and up to 20 hours of battery life.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars — 13,112 reviews
With up to 20 hours of battery life, the Airpods Max isn't just pretty to look at. It also offers high-fidelity, surround-sound spatial audio, and noise cancellation for an immersive musical experience.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars — 66,992 reviews
For all you rose-gold enthusiasts out there, these Beats Solo3 headphones offer a plethora of features for under $130: up to 40 hours of battery life, a sleek foldable design for easy travel, and more.
