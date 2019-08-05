29Rooms Is Taking Over Instagram & Here Are Our Fave Posts

If you haven't heard of 29Rooms (in which case...look it up!), then you've at least scrolled past photos of the event on your Instagram feed and wondered: What is this glittery, whimsical dreamscape before mine eyes? Well, we come bearing good news, which is that 29Rooms might very well be coming to a city near you! So if you want to Expand Your Reality (aka, the theme of this year's event), listen up.
After a tour kickoff in Chicago last month, 29Rooms continues with stops in Dallas (Aug. 9–18), Atlanta (Aug. 29–Sept. 8), Toronto (Sept. 26–Oct. 6), and Washington, D.C. (Oct. 18–27), with NYC and L.A. tour dates to be announced soon.
If you want to experience the IRL thoughts and dreams of 29 visionary artists in the form of their experiential rooms, you can buy tickets here. And in the meantime, behold the beauty that is 29Rooms in all of its Instagrammable glory, lifted straight from the feeds of 29Rooms attendees.