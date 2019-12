These types of cases are not unique to just Uber. Earlier this year, a pregnant Lyft driver was stabbed to death by a passenger in Arizona. Kristina Howato was in her third trimester, but she and her unborn child did not survive the attack. Right now, 19 people are suing Lyft for rape and sexual assault claims, citing that the company continues to "stonewall" law enforcement. According to the suit, Lyft fails to involve police in reported assault cases, and also fails to report to users if drivers have ever been accused of sexual assault.