Latin American Street Art Reflects Protest & Hope for Black & Indigenous Women

It’s precisely through street art that Raysa has been able to cultivate for her surrounding communities a richness in education, visual arts, and activism in the charge to eradicate violence in all its manifestations. “Being a woman in Puerto Rico is very difficult since our fight is not only against the patriarchy but also against a colonial ideology that is part of our current climate. The force exerted on us is immense,” she goes on. “The change we seek to generate is a social one, promoting community organizing, as the most important value and one that really leads to the prosperity of a people. It is our contribution to an increasingly difficult world, with challenges that we have to deal with collectively, with activism, in every sense of the word.”