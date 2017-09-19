Pablo Escobar's Brother Threatens Netflix In Chilling Interview

The talk then turned to Netflix's ongoing dispute with Gaviria regarding the royalties. "I don't want Netflix or any other film production company to film any movies in Medellín or Colombia that relates to me or my brother Pablo without authorization from Escobar Inc." Gaviria formed Escobar Inc in 2014 in order to manage his deceased brother's likeness. "Netflix are scared. They sent us a long letter to threaten us. Right now, we are in discussions with them through our attorneys Browne George Ross LLP to obtain our $1 billion payment. If we don't receive it, we will close their little show." We will close their little show. Yes, that is definitely a threat. We reached out to Netflix regarding this threat, and they are not commenting on this matter.