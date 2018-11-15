Attention, Narcos fans. Your favorite semi-educational show about the intersection of the Latin American drug trade and American law enforcement is back, and it's actually better than ever. Narcos: Mexico fine-tunes the elements that makes Narcos so captivating. Between Agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook)'s wry documentary-style commentary is a fast-paced tragic cat-and-mouse chase that will have you staying up all night.
The cat, this season, is DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena (Michael Peña). Because of the DEA's weak position in Mexico in the 1980s, this cat can't run as fast as he'd like. The mouse is Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), and he's a much more powerful and more well-connected mouse than the cat could ever be.
Here's how Kiki and Félix compare to their real-life counterparts, as well as the rest of the cast. Catch Narcos: Mexico on Netflix November 16.
Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo
Gallardo — also known as El Padrino — was the man responsible for changing the landscape of drug trafficking in Mexico. He united the plazas, or different smuggling territories, into one unified cartel located in Guadalajara. In Narcos: Mexico, we track his journey from a cog in a marijuana trafficking enterprise to the king.
Diego Luna as Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo
You may recognize Diego Luna, a Mexican actor, from movies like Y Tu Mama Tambien and Rogue One.
Diego grew up in the Mexico that Gallardo created. "It’s interesting to see how he handled the cartel, how he set things up, you know. But more important than portraying what he was, what he represented and how he made things happen, what mattered to me was how he changed the country not by himself but with his group. He was crucial in orchestrating the terror we are living today. I’m not here to please him or his family but to tell a story so that the world will know," Luna told the Philippine Star.
Rafael Caro Quintero
Caro Quintero was one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel, along with Gallardo and Ernesto Fonesco Carrillo. He bred a strain of marijuana called "sinsemilla" which grew without seeds and stems, making it easier to pack. Currently, Quintero is on the FBI's Most Wanted List.
Enrique "Kiki" Camarena
Half of the action in Narcos: Mexico focuses on Gallardo's rise to power; the other half on Kiki Camarena's efforts with the DEA to take Gallardo's Guadalajara Cartel down. Camarena was born in Mexicali in Baja, CA, but moved to Calexico, CA. After serving in the military, Camarena became a police officer and later a DEA agent in California. He moved his family to Guadalajara, Mexico in 1981. His fate is inextricably linked to Gallardo's, and affected the course of the drug war.
Michael Peña as Enrique "Kiki" Camarena
Michael Peña's Kiki is the definition of a do-gooder. "Kiki would step in front of injustice, and try to stop the cartels by any means necessary. He was just that kind of guy who couldn't sleep at night if justice wasn't served," Peña told Digital Spy of his character.
Peña has played historical figures before. He was labor leader César Chávez in the 2014 biopic César Chávez. Since then, he's been in movies like Ant-Man, Collateral Beauty, A Wrinkle in Time, and will be in the upcoming Dora the Explorer.
Amado Carillo Fuentes
Amado Carillo Fuentes was the nephew of Ernesto Fonseca, one of the Guadalajara Cartel's founding members. After the splintering of the Guadalajara Cartel, he became the boss of the Juarez Cartel. Carillo Fuentes was a pilot and earned the nickname "El Señor de Los Cielos" — which translates to Lord of the Skies — because of the fleet of planes he used to transport cocaine. Carillo Fuentes died in 1997 from complications from plastic surgery. He allegedly wanted to change his appearance and throw off his American and Mexican pursuers. Later that year, the body of Carillo Fuentes' plastic surgeon was found stuffed in an oil drum and abandoned along a Mexican highway. Authorities believe the murders were linked to the Juarez cartel.
José María Yazpik as Amado Carillo Fuentes
Fans of Narcos will recognize Amado from season 3 of Narcos, which is actually set in the future. By that point, Amado is already the leader of the Juarez Cartel. Hélmer "Pacho" Herrera (Alberto Ammann) of the Cali Cartel partners with Amado.
José María Yazpik is a Mexican actor. He starred in the 2013 Pedro Almodovár comedy Los Amantes Pasajeros.
Matt Lescher as James Kuykendall
James Kuykendall was a real-life DEA agent who worked with Kiki Camarena. In 2005, he wrote a book about his experiences called O Plata o Plomo? Silver or Lead?. Lescher frequently plays men who work for government agencies — he was an agent in Kingsmen: The Golden Circle and an ambassador in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
