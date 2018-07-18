Netflix's hit series, Narcos, is saying goodbye to the cocaine-laced life Pablo Escobar and his successors enjoyed in Colombia and moving north to Mexico to explore the dangerous Guadalajara cartel. And, just as the scenery and storyline have changed, so, too, has the cast, as the streaming giant revealed in newly released photos of Narcos: Mexico stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series' fourth season will take fans to the '80s and tell the true story about the rise of the Guadalajara cartel and its ruthless leader, Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo (referred to in the series as "Felix"), played by Luna. At its height, the cartel (which was also briefly home to infamous Joaquin "El Chapo” Guzman, portrayed in this series by Fear the Walking Dead's Alejandro Edda) trafficked heroin, marijuana, and cocaine into the United States, leaving in its trail a path of death and destruction.
Advertisement
As in Narcos' first three seasons, which followed Colombia's Medellín and Cali cartels, viewers can expect loads of violence as Felix establishes his empire and faces off with U.S. DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena (Peña), who's in charge of taking him down. Both men will find their missions are much more difficult than they could have anticipated, and their actions will impact U.S.-Mexico relations for decades to come.
In the teaser photos, we see Luna dressed sharply in a suit with slicked back hair and a piercing stare. Meanwhile, Peña looks a bit more casual — if not a bit concerned — in a jacket and button-down shirt.
#NarcosMexico First Look: Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (@diegoluna_) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire and evade DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). pic.twitter.com/qiQlxlKIew— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 18, 2018
Though the new season won't debut until later this year, it's already made plenty of headlines. Last fall, Narcos location scout Carlos Muñoz Portal was shot and killed outside of Mexico City while searching for filming locations. Later, Pablo Escobar's brother, Roberto de Jesus Escobar Gaviria, appeared to threaten Netflix in an interview with THR, saying "Netflix should provide hitmen to their people as security." The former Medellín cartel accountant also said "we will close their little show" if Netflix doesn't pay his company, Escobar Inc., $1 billion in royalties for using his family's story.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement