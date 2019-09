Though the new season won't debut until later this year, it's already made plenty of headlines. Last fall, Narcos location scout Carlos Muñoz Portal was shot and killed outside of Mexico City while searching for filming locations. Later, Pablo Escobar's brother, Roberto de Jesus Escobar Gaviria, appeared to threaten Netflix in an interview with THR , saying "Netflix should provide hitmen to their people as security." The former Medellín cartel accountant also said "we will close their little show" if Netflix doesn't pay his company, Escobar Inc., $1 billion in royalties for using his family's story.