According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series' fourth season will take fans to the '80s and tell the true story about the rise of the Guadalajara cartel and its ruthless leader, Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo (referred to in the series as "Felix"), played by Luna. At its height, the cartel (which was also briefly home to infamous Joaquin "El Chapo” Guzman, portrayed in this series by Fear the Walking Dead's Alejandro Edda) trafficked heroin, marijuana, and cocaine into the United States, leaving in its trail a path of death and destruction.