“Well, she’s always going to be based on Sandra. But yeah, it’s surprising to see where each episode goes. A lot of times they give me a script I was not expecting, so that’s exciting. There are a lot of things I wish we could include more because it has to do with the history of Mexico and the way she participated in that history. It’s difficult to be a woman in any kind of thriving place. One of the things I was most impressed about when I was doing research on her was the way people would talk about her. It was like, all those things she did, journalists would write that there’s no way a woman would have done them. There’s no way men or these cartel leaders would have let her grow that much. There was a lot of negating of what she did. Whereas with the male leaders of the cartels, there were exaggerations of what they did. They made it bigger, more grandiose. That was interesting to me. It doesn’t matter if you’re doing good or bad. There’s this doubt.”

