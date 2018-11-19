R29 Binge Club: Narcos: Mexico Recaps Episodes 1-10

But there’s another problem Felix has to deal with: The government. The cartel is getting a lot of attention, and now they’re terrified that their link to the cartel will be sniffed. The Attorney General has access to the DEA’s wire tap, so it’s only a matter of time before the link is discovered — if they had spoken about it in Felix’s office. Their solution is gristly: They want Felix to capture Kiki and identify how much the DEA knows. Capturing an American DEA agent goes against Felix’s “no scandals” rule, big time. Felix refuses. He even fights to have a meeting with Zuno in person to guarantee Kiki won’t be captured. “We have to let this thing die down in silence,” Felix says, knowing that two of the agents are being shipped out.